Sutton Foster's New Album 'Take Me To The World' is Now Available From Ghostlight Deluxe

GHOSTLIGHT DELUXE, an imprint of Ghostlight Records, has released Take Me to the World - the long-awaited third album from two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster - today, Friday, June 1. The album is being released in conjunction with the fifth season of the critically-acclaimed TV Land series "Younger," which returns on Tuesday, June 5. To order the album, please visit http://smarturl.it/suttonfoster-world.

Take Me to the World features Sutton's signature vocal stylings on classics written by musical theater luminaries including Stephen Sondheim ("Take Me to the World"), Cole Porter ("Give Him the Ooh-La-La"), and Kander & Ebb ("A Quiet Thing"), as well as legendary pop songwriters such as Paul Simon ("Old Friends / Bookends") and James Taylor ("You Can Close Your Eyes"). The album takes listeners on Sutton's personal journey inspired by the birth of her daughter.

As a Ball State University faculty member in the Department of Theatre and Dance, Sutton enlisted the Ball State Symphony Orchestra and other Ball State faculty and students from a variety of areas, including the Musical Theatre program, for this innovative, collaborative recording. Take Me to the World is produced by Sutton's longtime musical director - and another Ball State faculty member - Michael Rafter.

Sutton is represented on Ghostlight with her previous two solo albums - Wish and An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle - in addition to Original Broadway Cast Recordings of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, and Anything Goes (2011 Cast).

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winning actress, singer and dancer who currently stars as Liza in the TV Land series, "Younger." Previously, Foster starred in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series, "Bunheads." Sutton is one of Broadway's biggest stars, performing lead roles in Anything Goes, Shrek The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie and many more over the past two decades. As a solo artist, Sutton tours the country with her hit concerts. She has also graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series and many others.

Sutton Foster - "TAKE ME TO THE WORLD" TRACK LIST

1. Take Me to the World / Starting Here, Starting Now

2. Everybody Says Don't / Yes

3. I'm on My Way / On My Way

4. If I Were a Bell / Singin' in the Rain

5. I Got Love / Gimme Gimme

6. Give Him the Ooh-La-La

7. Stars and the Moon

8. A Quiet Thing / Hush, Little Baby

9. Room

10. Old Friends / Bookends

11. You Can Close Your Eyes

12. It All Fades Away

13. C'est Magnifique

14. Every Time We Say Goodbye (Bonus Track)

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K- Boom/Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Other notable releases include cast recordings for 2017 Tony nominee Falsettos, 2016 Tony nominees Bright Star and She Loves Me and 2015 Tony nominee Something Rotten! as well as Disney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with David Yazbek, Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The label recently became part of the new Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

