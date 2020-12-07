Susan Stroman, Sascha Radetsky, Deb Monk and Priscilla Lopez Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of CENTER STAGE
A reunion and master class will take place on December 10.
One of the most iconic dance films of the modern day, Center Stage, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. Broadway Dance Center and Open Jar Studios are partnering to host the 20th Reunion of the cast and a master class open to the public on December 10th to learn the iconic choreography from the film.
Members of the cast including Sascha Radetsky, Priscilla Lopez, and Deb Monk will join five-time Tony-winning choreographer, Susan Stroman, to reminisce about the film and will take questions from the live-stream audience.
Then, for the first time, Susan Stroman and her associate, James Gray (Bullets Over Broadway), will teach the iconic choreography from the film to those in attendance. They will be joined by some of Broadway's best dancers, including Afra Hines (Hadestown), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), Clyde Alves (On The Town), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story), and Joshua Buscher (Big Fish).
The class will stream from Open Jar Studios through Broadway Dance Center on December 10th at 1pm EST. Participants can register at https://www.broadwaydancecenter.com/master-class/center-stage-master-class
