Support Idina Menzel's A BroaderWay for #GivingTuesday

Broadway favorite Idina Menzel took to Twitter today to ask for #GivingTuesday donations to her organization A BroaderWay.

Scroll down to watch her video announcement, and check out the campaign page here!

A BroaderWay Foundation was created in 2010 by Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs and is dedicated to offering girls from urban communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs. The emphasis is on building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities and striving for personal and social achievement.

The ABW program is a way of looking at the world, a widening of individual horizons. Through Camp BroaderWay and its arts-related activities, the girls learn to empower themselves by training their voices to be heard, not just on the stage of a theater, but throughout the world. The programs aim to cultivate imaginations to visualize new pathways to fulfill aspirations and become leaders in the community at large. Learn more at abroaderway.org.

This #givingtuesday join me to support @abroaderway and send some girls to camp. Check out the #ABW campaign page at https://t.co/kgAVy3ihTW #sharethelovewithABW #thankful #support pic.twitter.com/dZkUvEmUYJ — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 21, 2017





