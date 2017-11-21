IDINA MENZEL
Nov. 21, 2017  

Support Idina Menzel's A BroaderWay for #GivingTuesday

Broadway favorite Idina Menzel took to Twitter today to ask for #GivingTuesday donations to her organization A BroaderWay.

Scroll down to watch her video announcement, and check out the campaign page here!

A BroaderWay Foundation was created in 2010 by Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs and is dedicated to offering girls from urban communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs. The emphasis is on building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities and striving for personal and social achievement.

The ABW program is a way of looking at the world, a widening of individual horizons. Through Camp BroaderWay and its arts-related activities, the girls learn to empower themselves by training their voices to be heard, not just on the stage of a theater, but throughout the world. The programs aim to cultivate imaginations to visualize new pathways to fulfill aspirations and become leaders in the community at large. Learn more at abroaderway.org.



