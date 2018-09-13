Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! MARY POPPINS to Return to the West End in 2019

Sep. 13, 2018  

It has been reported that the practically perfect musical Mary Poppins will return home to the West End's Prince Edward Theatre in fall of 2019.

Actress Zizi Strallen will once more step into the iconic role of Mary Poppins. Strallen has also played the role in the previous UK tour of the musical.

Former Hello Dolly! on Broadway cast member Charlie Stemp will join Strallen in the role of Bert.

According to reports, the Prince Edward's current tenant, Disney's ALADDIN, will play its final performance on August 31, 2019.

For more information visit: marypoppinsonstage.co.uk. Tickets are set to go on sale January 2019.

MARY POPPINS is one of the biggest stage musical successes to emerge from London or New York in recent years. Worldwide, the six productions of the show have grossed over $521 million, welcomed over 7 million guests and cumulatively run for over 12 years. The musical is the winner of 36 major theatre awards around the globe, including Tony, Olivier and Evening Standard awards.

MARY POPPINS received its worldwide premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre in the West End in December 2004. Following its successful three-year London run, the production launched an acclaimed U.K. tour.

