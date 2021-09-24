Studio Cast Recording of DREAMLAND Featuring Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk & More Now Available

Today Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals announced the digital release of the studio cast recording of Dreamland (or a Musical Riff on Shakespeare's Midsummer Set During the Declassification of Area 51), featuring Broadway stars Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Sarah Charles Lewis, Michael McElroy and more. The album release is accompanied by two new music videos, for "Follow The Stars" and "New Dawn." The new musical from Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen (Tuck Everlasting) is also available for licensing through Concord Theatricals.

"I'm so thankful to Concord Theatricals for allowing us to write something so outrageous," said Nathan Tysen. "Dreamland has everything you didn't know you needed in a musical: government officials, honor students, aliens and a show choir. The score blends contemporary musical theatre pop with the smooth sounds of the 1950s and is sung by a cast of Broadway veterans and young up-and-comers that are as ridiculous as our title."

"Writing Dreamland was a blast," added Chris Miller. "What fun to explore such different musical genres - sending up over-the-top show choir anthems and otherworldly alien space jazz along the way. I wish you could've heard the gales of hysterical laughter as we tried to decide the right number of claps in 'New Dawn.' I can't wait for the world to hear it."

"It's great to be working with Chris and Nathan again on such a zany project," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "They wrote a hilarious show with heart and a boppy score that's perfect for high school audiences. I'm glad we were finally able to record it with an awesome cast and band."

The album was recorded in summer 2021 in New York and Sweden and features the voices of Sarah Charles Lewis (Aurora), Sam Primack (Eliot), Gizel Jiménez (Rebecca), Nirvaan Pal (Randy), Christian Borle (Snyder), Jessica Vosk (Puck), Michael McElroy (Oberon), Katie Thompson (Titania), Charity Angél Dawson (Moth), Arielle Jacobs (Mustardseed), Gabrielle McClinton (Cobweb), Jackie Burns (Peaseblossom), Harrison Lewis (Alien), Jacob Keith Watson (Alien), Emily Afton (Show Choir), Casey Erin Clark (Show Choir), Adee David (Show Choir), Chris Dilley (Show Choir), Jason Pomerantz (Show Choir), Desiree Rodriguez (Show Choir), Vishal Vaidya (Show Choir) and Jacob Keith Watson (Show Choir).

The album was produced by Flahaven, Miller and Tysen, and co-produced by Nils-Petter Ankarblom. It was edited and mixed by Ian Kagey, Neal Shaw and Angie Teo, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Additional production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.

TRACK LIST:

"Action News" - performed by Ensemble "New Dawn" - performed by New Dawn "Laboratory Loop" - performed by Aurora, Eliot, Randy, Rebecca "Follow The Stars" - performed by Aurora "Weatherman" - performed by Eliot "Area 51" - performed by New Dawn "Show Me The Stage" - performed by Snyder, New Dawn "Until The Day" - performed by Aliens "Two Steps Ahead" - performed by Puck, Moth, Mustardseed "Aurora" - performed by Randy, Eliot, Puck, Ensemble "23,360" - performed by Oberon, Titania, Aliens "Dreamland" - performed by Rebeca, Eliot, Aurora, Randy "Totally Safe" - performed by New Dawn, Snyder "Aurora (Reprise 1)" - performed by Titania, Snyder "Kodiak" - performed by Randy, Eliot, Moth, Mustardseed "Sweet Dreams" - performed by Titania, Peaseblossom, Cobweb, Snyder "Aurora (Reprise 2)" - performed by Moth, Mustardseed, Ensemble "Contact" - performed by Aurora, Puck "Last Day On Earth" - performed by New Dawn "New Dawn (Finale)" - performed by Full Company

Dreamland is now available for theatrical licensing through Concord Theatricals. Learn more about how to license the musical HERE.

Other recent recordings released by Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals include the Grammy Award nominated cast albums of Amélie (Original London Cast Recording), Carousel (2018 Broadway Cast Recording) and Come From Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), as well as Covers From Away, R&H Goes Pop!, Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside the House (A Virtual SubCulture Concert), Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf's Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, Reid & Schlesinger's The Ballad of Little Jo, Shaina Taub's Twelfth Night, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's The Mad Ones, Georgia Stitt's A Quiet Revolution and Drew Gasparini's We Aren't Kids Anymore.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL:

Dreamland (or a musical riff on Shakespeare's Midsummer set during the declassification of Area 51) is exactly what the title says it is, or is it? Who thought it would be a good idea to give a group of high school honor students free rein in a top-secret military base two days before it opens to the public? Will there be aliens? Maybe. A show choir? Definitely. An over-the-top, B-movie-style musical comedy with a score that blends contemporary musical theatre pop with the smooth sounds of the 1950s, Dreamland is the brainchild of Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen, award-winning songwriters of Tuck Everlasting on Broadway. The musical was originally commissioned by Concord and the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) as part of their Thespian Musicalworks program.

Stream the album below!