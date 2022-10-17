Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Student Blog: “We Have Always Been Here”- The Need for LGBTQIA+ History in Theatre

We don't learn about in school, so we may as well learn it in the theatre.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Student Blog: “We Have Always Been Here”- The Need for LGBTQIA+ History in Theatre It goes back to the days of Vsevolod Meyerhold- theatre has a social responsibility; that is, theatre has the responsibility to lift the voices and tell the stories of every kind of person and every community. Theatre is the most magical form of storytelling, and the possibilities for just how these stories can be told are endless. Having just had the wonderful opportunity to see The Anthropologists' No Pants in Tucson (a devised work by and for the queer and feminist community), I've started thinking about how much the theatre world needs more of this kind of work, this queer-focused and queer-based work. This is the kind of work whose main objective is to tell the stories of a community that still struggles to be heard. I saw the most beautiful representation of trans people and queer people onstage, and it felt so refreshing and reassuring to see how possible it is to tell stories we've never heard but should hear. After learning that each vignette in this particular piece is based on true stories, I realized that there are probably just thousands of other stories that were never so much as examined that are just waiting to be told onstage.
Queer and trans people have always been here. Their stories, unfortunately, have just gone unheard for the most part. But through collaborative work, rigorous dramaturgy, and a willingness to be transparent, these stories can come to life onstage, and the triumphs that come along with it are infinite. Not only could audience members feel safe, heard, and seen, but trans and queer theatre creators could finally start to take up more of the space which they deserve to take.
In the same vein of Shakespeare writing his history plays and having them performed, the queer community can and should write about their history and have them performed. Sure, we have plenty of well-known and lesser-known works of theatre focused on the queer experience that span decades in the twentieth century, but the surface has barely been scratched with what has been produced. We know the twentieth- and twenty-first century works like Indecent, The Children's Hour, or In the Next Room, but we don't know the real-life nineteenth-century experiences (under laws set by the government) that preceded these stories. Shouldn't we be more familiar with these? Shouldn't those who tell stories know the roots of the communities for which they're creating?
The answer is absolutely. History makes for a pretty good story, so let's make an effort to know it and share it.


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

From This Author - Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead


Student Blog: “We Have Always Been Here”- The Need for LGBTQIA+ History in TheatreStudent Blog: “We Have Always Been Here”- The Need for LGBTQIA+ History in Theatre
October 17, 2022

It goes back to the days of Vsevolod Meyerhold- theatre has a social responsibility; that is, theatre has the responsibility to lift the voices and tell the stories of every kind of person and every community. Theatre is the most magical form of storytelling, and the possibilities for just how these stories can be told are endless. Having just had the wonderful opportunity to see The Anthropologists’ No Pants in Tucson (a devised work by and for the queer and feminist community), I’ve started thinking about how much the theatre world needs more of this kind of work, this queer-focused and queer-based work. This is the kind of work whose main objective is to tell the stories of a community that still struggles to be heard. After learning that each vignette in this particular piece is based on true stories, I realized that there are probably just thousands of other stories that were never so much as examined that are just waiting to be told onstage.
Student Blog: BFA Acting Takeaways- From A Rising Junior to Incoming UnderclassmenStudent Blog: BFA Acting Takeaways- From A Rising Junior to Incoming Underclassmen
June 2, 2022

Now that the school year has drawn to a close, many graduating high school seniors are preparing for their first year of college, which is no small task. Choosing to major in theatre is not for the faint of heart, but it definitely isn’t something to be scared of.
Student Blog: The Play You Should Read According to Your Zodiac SignStudent Blog: The Play You Should Read According to Your Zodiac Sign
April 29, 2022

Every theatre student is always told to read more plays, but oftentimes, it's difficult to find something that holds our attention or seems right for us. After examining this trend among my fellow college theatre students for some time, I started to cobble together a list of play recommendations specifically tailored towards something all of us are very interested in: our zodiac signs! Now, I (a Scorpio) have offered a play recommendation for each of the twelve signs based on what I think they need most, so find your sun sign, check out the description, and happy play reading!
Student Blog: The Book I'm Recommending For All My Fellow ActorsStudent Blog: The Book I'm Recommending For All My Fellow Actors
March 31, 2022

As actors, we're usually pretty busy day in and day out, but every so often we get just enough time to relax and curl up with a nice book. A fictional novel never fails as the best form of escape- we're not reading it to search for monologues or scenes to work. Rather, it's a chance for us to lose ourselves in a story while also resting our actor's brains for a bit. We're not responsible for telling the story when we have a book to read; we're simply letting the story come to us. Yet, despite the love we have for a good work of fiction in which we can dissolve ourselves, we do still search for something we can connect to and learn from within the fictional writing. These criteria point to one particular book that all actors should read, a 2019 novel titled The Chelsea Girls by Fiona Davis. This is a story of friendship, betrayal, feminism, freedom, and of course, theatre that provides a level of relatability along with its ability to satisfy anyone's craving for a beautiful piece of fiction.
Student Blog: Maintaining Vocal Health in the Bitter WinterStudent Blog: Maintaining Vocal Health in the Bitter Winter
February 16, 2022

Winter is the mortal enemy of many vocalists, crushing us with those frigid temperatures that seem to seep into our bones and leave us shivering even long after we’ve gone back indoors. The cold causes our bodies to hunch over, shiver, and contract in an innate effort to keep ourselves warm, and this certainly does not help in keeping our breath flowing properly. The cold air also dries out our vocal folds, which also does not help in that we need some moisture on the vocal folds in order to sing. Not to mention- doesn’t it seem like everyone is sick in the winter? It always seems like vocalists just have to struggle through the winter season, but believe it or not, it is possible to sound (and, most importantly feel) just as wonderful in the cold weather as we do in the warmer months.