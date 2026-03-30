Student Blog: Purism, Perfectionism, and the Pressures of Creation

As most hardcore theatre fans can agree, the world of musical theatre is a beautifully sacred place. For many of us, it’s where we retreat when our real life problems seem too intense to take on. We put our headphones on and sink into the soulful melodies that always serve as our guiding light. When in this theatrical state of peace, the burdens of our daily lives flutter away with the effortless vibrato of our seasoned idols. Musical theatre is our teacher. Our best friend. Our true love. All of this is to say that I, much like the rest of our community, am very protective over my musical sanctuary. Considering the magnitude of what theatre has done for me, it feels natural that I want to make my own impact in that world.

While I’m unsure about which avenue I will pursue in order to contribute, I definitely know that I feel intimidated by the prospect of having to measure up to the iconic works that have altered musical theatre forever and that have certainly changed my life for the best. Sometimes, I feel like the fear of failing overpowers my will to try.

I know the easy path is to let this feeling stifle me, and simply do nothing. However, in order to effectively conquer this fear, the only path is to push through and get to work.

This seems daunting, but it really is the only way. It is so natural when you love something so much to talk your way out of “infiltrating,” and sitting back and letting other people take over. But no one knows theatre as well as its superfans, if anyone should be a part of its next wave, it’s us!

In whatever facet of the genre you wish to be a part, (performing, writing, directing, etc…) there is plenty of progress to be made. Everyone has their own story to tell and an original way that they can share it with the world. Think: Sondheim, Larson, Miranda. Thank goodness those before us had dared to boldly push the boundaries of the art form and not simply mimic the formula for past success. Just as we’ve been inspired by the stories given to us by the Broadway greats, believe that your story can do the same for others.

Our creative expression doesn’t need to change musical theatre forever, success doesn’t mean meeting that standard, it just means creating something that we’re proud of. It means putting ourselves out there in a personal and passionate way, totally free from the fear of disaster.

Now is the time to channel the lessons theatre has taught us and take a creative risk. Whatever comes of it doesn’t need to be perfect, it just needs to be honest. The pressure that over-achieving artists place on ourselves may feel exhausting to bear, but it’s important to keep in mind that this sort of care for something is beautiful, we shouldn’t let anything distract us from that truth. It's an honor to carry this weight.

All in all, a bit of uneasiness around creation isn’t a bad thing. As previously stated, it functions as a representation of admiration for the legendary musical theatre world. Allow this feeling to inspire. Fear simply isn’t a strong enough justification for refusing to share your voice. As put best in Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick…BOOM!, “are you being led by fear or love?” This is a question I constantly ask myself, and I urge you to do the same if in the pursuit of greatness.



Never doubt your ability to make truly great art. I can't wait to see what you all will accomplish!