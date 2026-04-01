Student Blog: Between the Lines

Walking into a rehearsal room without the usual costumes, sets, or structure of a full production felt like stepping into something completely new. I’m so used to having a plan and knowing exactly how things will unfold, so there’s a certain comfort in that routine. But starting work on a play reading this semester surprised me. I didn’t expect it to push me so far outside my comfort zone, but it really did—and in the absolute best way.

I normally find a lot of confidence in things like being off-book and working with sets and costumes, which helps me build my character and feel grounded. With a play reading, things felt different. There was definitely still a level of preparation involved, but so much was also just happening in the moment through things like table work and guidance from the creative team. I wondered if I was missing the tools I usually rely on, but I started to realize this was just an opportunity to discover new ones.

When not all the elements of a traditional production are present, things get stripped down to a more raw place. The focus is almost entirely on your voice, your instincts, and your ability to bring the material to life in a more intimate way. I had to trust that even the smallest decisions could still carry importance, and I wanted to challenge myself to approach things differently. Instead of overthinking every choice, I tried to trust my instincts and just respond in the moment. Letting go of judgment and the need for everything to be perfect really helped me listen more closely to the words and connect with the story's truth.

During one specific rehearsal, I felt like I needed to do more to make the scene work and really get it across the way I imagined. But when I stepped back for a second and just trusted myself and my connection with the other actors, the scene felt more alive. That moment was a big turning point for me, and it made me realize that I don’t always need to do as much as I think to create something honest and real; it’s about bringing it back to a more human place.

All in all, this experience has really changed my perspective on performance and on taking creative risks. Not only did I learn so much from my incredible cast and creative team, but I’ve also learned that even in the developmental process, work can still feel fully formed in its impact. I also truly believe that an environment like this can let ideas blossom naturally and resonate with an audience in new and different ways. I think that’s what makes this kind of process so important for art, because it pushes boundaries and expands what performance can be, while also allowing both the artist and the work to grow in new directions.