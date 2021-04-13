Street Arts: An Earth Day Celebration to Feature Dance, Music & More On West 103rd

StreetopiaUWS, Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance, and the West 103rd Street Open Streets Community Coalition have announced "Street Arts: An Earth Day Celebration" on Saturday, April 24 from 12 noon-5:30pm on West 103rd Open Street between West End Avenue & Broadway. This festive afternoon of dance, art and music will demonstrate the healing qualities and joyful expression that happen when neighbors come together in community. The program includes performances by Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance, jill sigman/thinkdance, the Max Dolgin Trio Plus, Songs to Inspire with Chelsie Nectow and Eric Parker, and Met Orchestra Musicians. The All Street Journal will be orchestrating participatory muralling while Bridge for Dance and Harmony by Karate offer free family classes. https://www.timelapsedance.com/

At 2pm, Time Lapse Dance presents the latest iteration of "Plastic Harvest," a collaboration between choreographer Jody Sperling and composer Matthew Burtner investigating plastic pollution. Radically transformed by costuming fashioned from hundreds of plastic bags the dancers (Sperling, Maki Kitahara and Andrea Trager) appear as plastic monsters foraging and frolicking in their street habitat. Collected over months from family, friends, and neighbors, these plastic bags serve as a visual and kinetic archeology of our current moment. Costumes by Lauren Gaston.

Time Lapse Dance also presents excerpts from "Bunhead's Back," the comic and poignant portrayal of a Degas ballerina who discovers her head is screwed on backwards. TLD's Maki Kitahara performs in an ingenious mask created by Erin K. Orr. The piece is an updated revisiting of Sperling's original choreography from 1998.

In a nod to the pandemic moment, jill sigman/thinkdance shares an improvisation "healing (trying)" with dancers Dani Cole, Donna Costello, Malaika Rinyire, Jill Sigman, Mary Suk

Kayva Yang, and Rishauna Zumberg.

During their furlough from the MET Opera in April 2020, the MET Orchestra Musicians have actively performed and taught to keep the music alive. For Street Arts, a string quartet of MET Orchestra Musicians presents a lively selection of music by Mozart, Joplin, and other composers.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12noon-12:30pm - Max Dolgin Trio Plus

12:30-1pm - Bridge for Dance - FREE family class

1-1:45pm - jill sigman/thinkdance

2-2:45pm - Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance

3-3:30pm - Max Dolgin Trio Plus

3:30-4pm - Harmony by Karate - FREE family class

4-4:30pm - Met Orchestra Musicians

4:45-5:15pm - Songs to Inspire - Chelsie Nectow & Eric Parker