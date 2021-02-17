Stream Tony Award Nominee Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN

Written and Performed by Patrick Page

Shakespeare Theatre Company Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only, streaming now!

Sponsored by KPMG and Costar Group, this production is a component of Shakespeare Everywhere, which is made possible by the visionary support of the Beech Street Foundation.

Click here to purchase tickets