Stream FOREVER PLAID 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, A CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG and More This Holiday Season

BroadwayHD is gifting viewers an extra helping of new holiday-themed titles leading into the Yuletide season. Fans of the "Goes Wrong Show" British comedy series developed by Mischief Theatre will be excited to see A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong arrive on the service today, December 14th. Christmas Eve has everyone feeling nostalgic so why not spend the evening paying musical homage to the close-harmony 'guy groups' of the 1950s with the Forever Plaid Anniversary Special. In the mood for a beautiful choral performance? Then you'll want to check out the Christmas Concert in Strasbourg on December 22nd.

Then, as the holidays wrap up, BroadwayHD invites you to watch the Jersey Boys big-screen adaptation from Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood and starring John Lloyd Young who reprises his Tony-winning role of legendary lead singer Frankie Valli, alongside Erich Bergen and Michael Lomenda when it debuts on January 1st.

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD, said, "Especially with this year being so unusual and many spending the time at home, we are very much looking forward to bringing additional high quality holiday content to our subscribers to enjoy. We are big fans of all of the productions coming to the service over the next few weeks and we hope viewers have fun cuddling up on the couch and checking them out."

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD include:

A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

December 14th- Following their disastrous production of Peter Pan, the Cornley Polytechnic amateur dramatic society have been banned from participating in this year's A Christmas Carol with Sir Derek Jacobi. However, the enthusiastic amateurs, undeterred, nobble Sir Derek and the other cast members to stage their own version. There is dissent in the company when Henry Shields as Chris and Henry Lewis as Robert both want to play Scrooge, while nervous Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, as Bob Cratchit, has to read all of his lines off prop and Nancy Zamit as Annie gets glued to her chair. When Ellie Morris as Lucy, playing Tiny Tim, is knocked out by falling scenery, the hulking Robert rather improbable must replace her. With faulty greenscreen special effects, and a seemingly romantic betrayal exposed, the company's version seems doomed until Charlie Russell as Sandra and Dame Diana Rigg as Aunty Diana come to the rescue.

Christmas Concert in Strasbourg

December 22- For more than 20 years, the choir Accentus performs the choral music in all its diversity. For Christmas 2009, Accentus, Laurence Equilbey and their guests created the event with a program featuring some of the most famous sacred music pieces and invited us at the Church of Saint Thomas in Strasbourg to hear the most beautiful Christmas songs interpreted by: Concerto Köln, Sandrine Piau (Soprano), Nathalie Stutzmann (Contralto), Pavol Breslik (Tenor), Johannes Weisser (Bass), Sonia Wieder Atherton (Cello), Aurélie Saraf (Harp) and Daniel Maurer, organist of the Church of St. Thomas. The program included Mozart (Alleluia), Bach (Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring), Saint-Saëns (Christmas Oratorio), Gounod (Ave Maria), Handel (Messiah), I wish you a Merry Christmas and Jingle Bells.

Forever Plaid

December 24 - The Forever Plaid 20th Anniversary Special is an affectionate musical homage to the close-harmony 'guy groups' that reached the height of their popularity during the 1950s. This quartet of high-school chums, and their earnest dreams of recording an album, ended (symbolically, and even literally) in death, when their cherry red '54 Mercury collided with a bus filled with Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles' American debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. The girls were fine. The play begins with the wondrous and wondering Plaids returning from the afterlife for one final chance at musical glory.

Jersey Boys (2014 Movie)

January 1- Directed by Clint Eastwood, Jersey Boys follows the story of four young men from the wrong side of the tracks in New Jersey who came together to form the iconic 1960s rock group "The Four Seasons." Starring John Lloyd Young, Erich Bergen, and Michael Lomenda.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.