Story Pirates SLEEP SQUAD Starring Lilli Cooper Goes National; Ticket Sales Extended

By popular demand, The Story Pirates and Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, Peter and The Starcatcher) have announced today that SLEEP SQUAD is now available through nine presenting partners, both regional theaters and performing arts centers, across the country. Ticket sales have been extended through February 21, 2021.

SLEEP SQUAD is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music, this world premiere production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids age 4-12. Created by the "masterfully hilarious" Story Pirates, "some of the best creators and performers in kids' media today" (Sirius XM), SLEEP SQUAD is more than an on-demand evening of entertainment; it's a one-of-a-kind experience that leaps off the screen to create performance-like, immersive family fun right at home. As parent-friendly as possible, SLEEP SQUAD can be viewed after dinner, before bedtime, at nap time or any time young astronauts could go on an adventure into their dreams. It can also be experienced in one sitting or each story can be enjoyed in 15-minute episodes.

Directed by Olivier Award nominee Jennifer Weber (& Juliet, The Hip Hop Nutcracker) and Drama Desk Award nominee Lee Overtree (Found, Story Pirates Artistic Director), Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Tootsie) stars as the Dream Queen, pilot of the spaceship Ariem that launches kids into the Slumber Galaxy on three different missions, as they train to become members of the Sleep Squad-an elite group of the world's most advanced dreamers. Adapted in classic Story Pirates fashion, the stories are written by real kids, and include a visit to a desert island ("Stuck Island"), a dinosaur's birthday party ("Spinosaurus' Birthday"), and an intergalactic nightclub ("30 Moons").

Parents and reviewers are raving about SLEEP SQUAD since its launch in late November. Review Wire recommended it as a "'stellar' new bedtime ritual for the whole fam!" and Motherhood Later remarked, "The best part was watching the smile on my son's face as he listened to the stories, paused to write in his sleep journal, and watched the stars dancing on the walls of his room." And New York Times theater critic Alexis Soloski remarked that her kids enjoyed creating their own stories behind their sleep masks. She added, "This is the first time in 20 years of theater criticism that I can unashamedly make this claim: The show put me to sleep."

PRESENTING PARTNERS:

South Coast Repertory (Costa Mesa, CA) - February 1-14, 2021

https://scr.org/sleep-squad

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust / Part of the EQT Children's Festival (Pittsburgh, PA) - Through January 31, 2021 https://pghkids.trustarts.org/events/4273

The Bushnell (Hartford, CT) - Through February 21, 2021 https://bushnell.org/sleepsquad

McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University (Manhattan, KS) - February 7-21, 2021 https://mccain.k-state.edu/events/2020-2021/sleep-squad.html

Hult Center for the Performing Arts (Eugene, OR) - Through February 21, 2021 https://hultcenter.org/events/sleep-squad/

Alberta Air Theater (Billings, MT) - Through January 18, 2021 https://www.albertabairtheater.org/shows/story-pirates-sleep-squad-multiple-dates/

Actors Theatre of Louisville (Louisville, KY) - January 20 - February 21, 2021

https://www.stellartickets.com/events/sleep-squad-and-actors-theatre-of-louisville/a-virtual-theatre-experience

Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State Center (Ames, IA) - February 4-14, 2021

https://www.stellartickets.com/events/sleep-squad-and-stephens-auditorium/a-virtual-theatre-experience

Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (Boise, ID)

Additional Performance Times and Dates through February 21, 2021 https://www.stellartickets.com/events/mep-and-story-pirates/a-virtual-theatre-experience

DREAMTIME TRAVEL KIT & TICKET INFO:

On-Demand Family Passes can include a "Dreamtime Travel Kit" delivered to your home address. The items within--including a dream journal, explorer goggle sleep mask, co-pilot badge and star projector--are woven into the experience to create imaginative, educational and intergalactic experiences without leaving Planet Earth. Family Passes start at $35 and are available via Stellar. (https://www.stellartickets.com/events/mep-and-story-pirates/a-virtual-theatre-experience)

Story Pirates Creator Club members receive more than a 40% discount on the $35 family pass price. Purchasers determine their personal "start date" and then have two weeks (14 days) to experience the show at their convenience. The optional Dreamtime Travel Kit ($15) will be shipped to the ticket buyer's home within seven (7) days of the chosen performance date. Multiple kits may be shipped to the same address for an additional fee of $15 per kit, so that each kid in the family gets their own bedtime package.

SLEEP SQUAD can be viewed on desktop and mobile computer web browsers, as well as on iOs and Android devices. The production can also be enjoyed on a Smart TV via an Amazon Fire, AppleTV or Roku device. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.storypiratessleepsquad.com/ and https://www.storypiratescreatorclub.com/.

SLEEP SQUAD CREDITS:

Created and Directed by Jennifer Weber and Lee Overtree

Written by Andrew Farmer

"Stuck Island" was written by Mike Cabellon, based on an original story by Sonali, age 9

"Spinosauruses Birthday" was written by Mahayla Laurence, based on an original story by Julia, age 9

"30 Moons" and "30 Moons (lullaby version)" were written and produced by Ellen Winter, based on an original story by Julien, age 8

Edited by Alexander Nichols

Visual Effects by Minhdzuy Khorami

Re-recording mix and sound design by Sam Bair

Original Score by Jack Mitchell

Additional Music by Ellen Winter

Vocal Direction by Jack Mitchell

Starring

Lilli Cooper

Additional Cast:

Eric Austin

Andrew Barbato

Mike Cabellon

Maydelle Clarice

Nick Kanellis

Peter McNerney

Lee Overtree

Jamie Watson

Ellen Winter