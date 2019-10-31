Steven Pasquale Has Joined Upcoming James Comey Miniseries

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Broadway star Steven Pasquale has joined the cast of CBS' upcoming miniseries based on James Comey's memoir.

"To Kill a Mockingbird"'s Jeff Daniels will play Comey; "Harry Potter" star Brendan Gleeson plays Donald Trump.

A Higher Loyalty was an instant best-seller, moving more than 600,000 copies in its first week. The book covers Comey's 2013-17 tenure as FBI director, his role in the 2016 election - both in the investigation of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and in Russian interference with the election - and his relationship with Trump, who fired Comey in May 2017.

Pasquale (American Son, Rescue Me) will play FBI agent Strzok, who was initially in charge of the Russia election interference probe but was later fired from the bureau over text messages and emails to FBI lawyer Lisa Page (see below) disparaging then-candidate Donald Trump. The president and supporters have used those messages to support their contention that the Russia investigation was politically motivated. Strzok has sued the bureau for wrongful termination.

His Broadway credits include "American Son," "Junk," "The Bridges of Madison County," and more.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





