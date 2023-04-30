Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra to Play Dizzy's Club in May

Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra will play Dizzy's Club May 4-7.

ï»¿Band leader and principal arranger, trumpeter Steven Oquendo honors the legacy of his predecessors with a swinging vitality in every set. He has performed on stage and in the studio alongside Celia Cruz, RubÃ©n Blades, and Eddie Palmieri, and his 19-piece ensemble evolves sounds and patterns from classic Palladium-era Afro-Cuban, salsa, and mambo repertoire. Teeming with spontaneity, this four-night event celebrates two master figures who transformed American music, legendary artists Tito Puente and Tito RodrÃ­guez, spotlighting the impact of Puerto Rican influence and providing a sonic portal between past and present.

The Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra

Trumpet: Steven Oquendo, Chris Thompson, Pete Nater, Julie Acosta

Trombones: Michael Pallas, Juanga Lakunza, Hommy Ramos

Saxes: Alberto Toro, Evan Francis, Patience Higgins, Carl Corwin, Pete Miranda

Bass: Jerry Madera

Piano: Antoine Alvear

Conga: Carlos "Carly" Maldonado

Bongo: Jose Claussell

Timbales: Nelson Matthew Gonzalez

Singer: Leo Gruber

Invited Guest: Eddie Rosado, Al Acosta, Quique Gonzalez, Sergio "Chino" Ramos, George Delgado, Zaccai Curtis, Arturo Ortiz

Jazz Live webcast available live only on Thursday, May 4.