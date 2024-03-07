Steve Lawrence of 'Steve and Eydie' Passes Away at 88

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, comedian, and actor Steve Lawrence, best known as a member of a duo with his wife Eydie Gormé, billed as "Steve and Eydie", has passed away at age 88.

Lawrence was born in Brooklyn in 1935. Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé first appeared together as regulars on Tonight Starring Steve Allen in 1954 and continued performing as a duo until Gormé's retirement in 2009. Gormé died August 10, 2013.

In 1964, Lawrence starred in the Broadway musical What Makes Sammy Run?. Lawrence and Gormé starred together in the Broadway musical Golden Rainbow, which ran from February 1968 to January 1969.

Lawrence and Gormé starred in the 1958 sereies NBC, The Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé Show. Lawrence also appeared on The Carol Burnett Show, The Danny Kaye Show, The Judy Garland Show, The Julie Andrews Hour, Night Gallery, The Flip Wilson Show, Police Story, Murder, She Wrote, and CSI.

Lawrence had success on the record charts in the late 1950s and early 1960s with "Go Away Little Girl" (U.S. No. 1), "Pretty Blue Eyes" (U.S. No. 9), "Footsteps" (U.S. No. 7), "Portrait of My Love" (U.S. No. 9), and "Party Doll" (U.S. No. 5). "Go Away Little Girl" sold over one million copies and was awarded a Gold record.