Steve Harley, Cockney Rebel Singer Who Released PHANTOM Single, Passes Away at 73

Steve Harley, lead singer of the band Cockney Rebel, “passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side” at the age of 73 from cancer, according to Deadline.

Harley was best known for being the lead singer of the British glam rock band Cockney Rebel. Their albums included The Human Menagerie in 1973 and The Best Years of Our Lives in 1975. Their song 'Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)' reached number one on the UK charts in 1975.

Harley also released a single of 'Phantom of the Opera' with Sarah Brightman prior to the Broadway production of the musical in 1986. Harley was amongst those considered for the title role, which ultimately went to Michael Crawford.

Watch the music video here:

Harley also presented Sounds of the ’70s on BBC Radio 2 between 1999 and 2008.

He is survived by wife, Dorothy, and two children, Kerr and Greta.