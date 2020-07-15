Steve Budd Returns in WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE

CreateTheater's Monday Night Reading Series and Ladies Who Launch Theatricals will present the award-winning show WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE, written and performed by Steve Budd and produced by Susan L. Cohen. The free performance will be hosted over the CreateTheater Zoom platform on Monday, July 20 at 7:00pm EDT.

In WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE, Steve Budd wonders why other people can - and he can't - find lasting love. Budd interviewed dozens of couples to find out how they search for love, find it and keep it. The show sheds light on how people meet and make it to the altar, the push and pull of relationships, singles who can't seem to settle down, and more. The actor captures the physical and vocal nuances of more than a dozen characters, using their own words taken from hours of interviews, and weaves in his relentless search for "the one."

Audiences get to satisfy their voyeuristic curiosity about how others look for love and - in some cases - find it. They'll meet a cast of characters including a New Age couple who could swear they met before they met, a couple who found each other on Craigslist, two metalheads who thought it would be a hoot to get married on 6-6-06, and many more.

WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE is directed by Mark Kenward, developed by David Ford, and adapted for Zoom by Steve Budd. The show won Best of Fringe in San Francisco in 2016, was a Theatre Bay Area Top 5 Solo Show of 2018, and has been performed to acclaim at The Marsh in San Francisco, the Ark Theatre Company in Los Angeles, the Canal Café Theatre in London, the PIT Loft in Manhattan, the Regent Theatre in Boston, and Fringe Festivals in Ottawa, Indianapolis and L.A.

Steve Budd is an actor, writer, storyteller, standup comic and solo performer living in Oakland, CA.

CreateTheater's Monday Night Reading Series is produced by Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg Cate Cammarata, founder of CreateTheater.com, an online community dedicated to developing new plays and musicals.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monday-night-reading-series-what-they-said-about-love-by-steve-budd-tickets-113581068032

