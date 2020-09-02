Steppenwolf Theatre Postpones George Clooney Project GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK and Announces Virtual Productions
Steppenwolf will stream WHAT IS LEFT, BURNS; WALLY WORLD; RED FOLDER; DUCHESS! DUCHESS! DUCHESS!; and more.
Steppenwolf Theatre has announced the postponement of the December world premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the George Clooney-Grant Heslov feature film, to a future season due to the ongoing health crisis. Steppenwolf also announced the lineup for their first-ever virtual stage, Steppenwolf NOW.
They shared the exciting lineup via their website:
WHAT IS LEFT, BURNS
By James Ijames
Directed by Whitney White
Featuring ensemble members K. Todd Freeman and Jon Michael Hill
Streaming November 2020
Two poets separated by age and distance engage in a video call rendezvous after 15 years. Keith, a distinguished poet and professor of literature is moving towards retirement after a recent divorce from his wife. Ronnie, his younger former lover and mentee, has a New York Times bestselling book and a burgeoning career ahead of him. The two men wade through the connection they once had as they struggle with the desires that still bind them.
WALLY WORLD
By Isaac Gómez
Co-directed by Isaac Gómez and Lili-Anne Brown
Featuring ensemble members Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez and Karen Rodriguez with Sydney Charles
Streaming December 2020
It's Christmas Eve and a group of Wally World employees are about to lose it. On the one day of the year the mega-department superstore is supposed to close its doors, secrets come to life that may destroy more than their holiday cheer. Their manager Andy is doing everything in her power to keep her store in line and her employees in check. But can hard truths from her past ruin everything she's ever worked for? Wally World is a festive, poignant examination of finding magic in the mundane as 10 employees do everything they can to find purpose in a place that has never seen purpose in them.
RED FOLDER
Written and directed by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph
Featuring ensemble member Carrie Coon
Streaming January 2021
The red folder belongs to a first grader. It is the source of all his woes. Years later, he seeks vengeance.
DUCHESS! DUCHESS! DUCHESS!
By Vivian J.O. Barnes
Streaming February 2021
A Royal Wedding is looming. The Duchess and The Soon-to-be-Duchess are meeting face-to-face for the first time to go over everything you ever needed to know to become a duchess. There are rules. There's a way of doing things. Remember, everybody is watching. And you don't want to know what happens if you step out of line. Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! looks at the hidden costs of being the "luckiest girl in the world."
WHERE WE STAND
By Donnetta Lavinia Grays
Directed by Tamilla Woodard
Featuring Donnetta Lavinia Grays
Streaming April 2021
What does community mean? And what do we owe to one another? When a man who has been shunned by his town makes a deal on behalf of it with a mysterious stranger, he must stand before his community to ask for forgiveness in the hopes that they might answer these enduring questions as they determine his fate. Through poetic verse and music, this work challenges our capacity to forgive and our ideas of mercy and who might deserve it.
AGES OF THE MOON
By Sam Shepard
Directed by ensemble member Ian Barford
Featuring ensemble members Randall Arney and William Petersen
Streaming June 2021
Byron and Ames are old friends, reunited by mutual desperation on a hot summer day. As day turns into night and the bourbon keeps flowing, they sit, reflect and bicker about 50 years of love, friendship and their rivalry.
For more information CLICK HERE.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs w...
Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!...
Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film
The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released late...
1,500 Buildings Will Be Lit Red on September 1 as a Call to Congress to Pass the RESTART Act
1,500 venues across the country will light their buildings red tomorrow, September 1, as a call to congress to pass the RESTART Act, offering economic...
Broadway Performers Create Times Square Project, Bringing Dance, Energy and Creativity to Times Square
ABC7 has reported on a group of Broadway performers who have safely come together to bring movement and uplifting energy back to Times Square. The Tim...
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....