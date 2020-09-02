Steppenwolf Theatre Postpones George Clooney Project GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK and Announces Virtual Productions

Steppenwolf will stream WHAT IS LEFT, BURNS; WALLY WORLD; RED FOLDER; DUCHESS! DUCHESS! DUCHESS!; and more.

Steppenwolf Theatre has announced the postponement of the December world premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the George Clooney-Grant Heslov feature film, to a future season due to the ongoing health crisis. Steppenwolf also announced the lineup for their first-ever virtual stage, Steppenwolf NOW.

They shared the exciting lineup via their website:

WHAT IS LEFT, BURNS

By James Ijames

Directed by Whitney White

Featuring ensemble members K. Todd Freeman and Jon Michael Hill

Streaming November 2020

Two poets separated by age and distance engage in a video call rendezvous after 15 years. Keith, a distinguished poet and professor of literature is moving towards retirement after a recent divorce from his wife. Ronnie, his younger former lover and mentee, has a New York Times bestselling book and a burgeoning career ahead of him. The two men wade through the connection they once had as they struggle with the desires that still bind them.

WALLY WORLD

By Isaac Gómez

Co-directed by Isaac Gómez and Lili-Anne Brown

Featuring ensemble members Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez and Karen Rodriguez with Sydney Charles

Streaming December 2020

It's Christmas Eve and a group of Wally World employees are about to lose it. On the one day of the year the mega-department superstore is supposed to close its doors, secrets come to life that may destroy more than their holiday cheer. Their manager Andy is doing everything in her power to keep her store in line and her employees in check. But can hard truths from her past ruin everything she's ever worked for? Wally World is a festive, poignant examination of finding magic in the mundane as 10 employees do everything they can to find purpose in a place that has never seen purpose in them.

RED FOLDER

Written and directed by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph

Featuring ensemble member Carrie Coon

Streaming January 2021

The red folder belongs to a first grader. It is the source of all his woes. Years later, he seeks vengeance.

DUCHESS! DUCHESS! DUCHESS!

By Vivian J.O. Barnes

Streaming February 2021

A Royal Wedding is looming. The Duchess and The Soon-to-be-Duchess are meeting face-to-face for the first time to go over everything you ever needed to know to become a duchess. There are rules. There's a way of doing things. Remember, everybody is watching. And you don't want to know what happens if you step out of line. Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! looks at the hidden costs of being the "luckiest girl in the world."

WHERE WE STAND

By Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Directed by Tamilla Woodard

Featuring Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Streaming April 2021

What does community mean? And what do we owe to one another? When a man who has been shunned by his town makes a deal on behalf of it with a mysterious stranger, he must stand before his community to ask for forgiveness in the hopes that they might answer these enduring questions as they determine his fate. Through poetic verse and music, this work challenges our capacity to forgive and our ideas of mercy and who might deserve it.

AGES OF THE MOON

By Sam Shepard

Directed by ensemble member Ian Barford

Featuring ensemble members Randall Arney and William Petersen

Streaming June 2021

Byron and Ames are old friends, reunited by mutual desperation on a hot summer day. As day turns into night and the bourbon keeps flowing, they sit, reflect and bicker about 50 years of love, friendship and their rivalry.

