Stephen Schwartz and John Bucchino to Join Andy Einhorn for 92 Y Livestream
While the 92Y stage may be dark, award-winning songwriters and long-time friends Stephen Schwartz and John Bucchino join music director and conductor Andy Einhorn online for a livestreamed conversation about the craft of lyric writing and why the world needs music and theater more than ever.
Watch here on Saturday, April 11 at 7 pm (ET).
And, as a special treat, on the heels of the release of the highly anticipated original cast album from the West End production of his latest musical, Prince of Egypt, Stephen Schwartz sits down at the piano to share selections from that score, and John Bucchino brings us music from his own catalog, which includes songs performed by renowned artists ranging from Audra McDonald to Judy Collins to Yo-Yo Ma.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)