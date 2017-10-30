Stephen DeRosa and Jim Walton to Join Kathleen Turner in AN ACT OF GOD at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse, now located at 103 College Farm Road in New Brunswick, announced today that Broadway and George Street Playhouse veterans Stephen DeRosa (Broadway's Into the Woods; GSP's Sylvia) and Jim Walton (Broadway's She Loves Me; GSP's The Fabulous Lipitones) will join legendary Academy Award nominee, Tony Award nominee and multiple Golden Globe winner Kathleen Turner in the theater's upcoming comedy, An Act of God, by David Javerbaum.

DeRosa and Walton will portray the archangels Michael and Gabriel, respectively, who help God answer many of the deepest (and not so deep) questions that have plagued mankind since Creation.

George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint will helm An Act of God, on stage November 28 through December 23.

Stephen DeRosa (Michael) previously appeared at George Street Playhouse in 2010's Sylvia. On Broadway, he's appeared in On the Town, Betrayal, The Nance, Hairspray, Twentieth Century, Henry IV, Into the Woods, and The Man Who Came to Dinner. among others. He also appeared in the recurring role of Eddie Cantor in HBO's Boardwalk Empire. Other TV appearances include Ugly Betty, Rescue Me, Law & Order and Suddenly Susan.

Jim Walton (Gabriel) appeared in the 2014 production of The Fabulous Lipitones and Souvenir at George Street Playhouse. His Broadway credits include She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Drood, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, And the World Goes 'Round, 42nd Street and Merrily We Roll Along. He has also appeared in the PBS special performances: Crazy for You, Company, Sondheim! The Birthday Concert, and Follies in Concert.

Kathleen Turner (God) has appeared in nearly three dozen films, including The War of the Roses, Prizzi's Honor (Golden Globe winner), Romancing the Stone, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Marley and Me and many others. Ms. Turner received an Academy Award nomination for her starring role in the hit film Peggy Sue Got Married.

A star of the Broadway stage as well, Turner received Tony Award nominations for her performances in Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? She also starred as Mrs. Robinson in the Broadway and West End productions of The Graduate. Her television appearances include Nip/Tuck, Friends, and Californication. Turner's distinctive voice can be heard on episodes of Family Guy, The Simpsons, and King of the Hill among others.

Tickets start at $85 for all performances. Located in the first three rows, "Heavenly Seating" offers patrons the opportunity to be close to God. Tickets in the "Heavenly Seating" section are limited and start at $100. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the George Street Playhouse website at www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org, or call the box office at 732-246-7717.

The rest of the creative team includes Timothy R. Mackabee (set design), Esther Arroyo (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), Scott Killian (original music and sound design) and Eileen Haggerty (production stage manager). Casting by Pat McCorkle, Mccorkle Casting, Ltd

Following Her recent sold-out Broadway run, God arrives in New Brunswick and She looks a lot like Kathleen Turner! Called "deliriously funny" by The New York Times, God takes human form in An Act of God and doesn't hold back about what She's seen and heard. In this hilarious comedy God, along with two archangels Michael (Stephen DeRosa) and Gabriel (Jim Walton), answer many of the deepest (and not so deep) questions that have plagued mankind since Creation.

Written by David Javerbaum (based on his book The Last Testament: A Memoir by God and his popular Twitter feed), An Act of God made its Broadway debut with Jim Parsons as God and returned to Broadway in 2016 starring Sean Hayes. The New York Times called An Act of God "a gut-busting-funny riff on the never-ending folly of mankind's attempts to fathom God's wishes...It's an hour and a half of comedy heaven and I'd gladly watch it annually."

Javerbaum is the recipient of 13 Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and three Peabody Awards for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Javerbaum is the co-creator of the Netflix sitcom Disjointed starring Kathy Bates and worked on The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Colbert Report.

With its longtime venue in downtown New Brunswick razed to make way for a new performing arts center that will serve as George Street Playhouse's future home, the Playhouse has taken residence in the former New Jersey Museum of Agriculture at 103 College Farm Road on Rutgers University's Cook Campus through its 2018-19 season. George Street Playhouse is expected to return downtown to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in time for its 2019-20 season. A former museum exhibit area has been transformed into an intimate, mainstage theatre space.

Located right off Route 1 amidst a vast bucolic setting on the Cook Campus of Rutgers University, George Street Playhouse's new, interim venue features expansive lobby spaces, an outdoor patio and free nearby parking. The entrance into the building and to all areas of the theatre are barrier-free. For directions to George Street Playhouse, visit the Playhouse website (GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org) and click Directions on the homepage.

New Brunswick's favorite restaurants are less than two miles from College Farm Road. For a list of restaurants, visit the Plan Your Visit section of the website. And keep a lookout for unique dining options offered by George Street Playhouse.

Related Articles