 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Stella Cole to Perform Great American Songbook at City Winery Hudson Valley

The jazz vocalist brings classic standards to the Hudson Valley stage with an intimate evening of song.

By:
Stella Cole to Perform Great American Songbook at City Winery Hudson Valley

Vocalist STELLA COLE is set to perform Great American Songbook standards at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, New York on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 6:30 PM. COLE, who has drawn praise from James Taylor, David Foster, and Michael Buble, is known for her interpretations of material associated with Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and NAT KING COLE.

Praised by James Taylor, David Foster, and Michael Bublé, Stella has emerged as one of today's most compelling young vocalists, honoring the music of Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and Nat 'King' Cole with elegance, authenticity, and fresh perspective.

City Winery Hudson Valley is an intimate live music venue that pairs performances with wine, cocktails, and a seasonal dinner menu.

More on City Winery NYC
Recent Articles
WOMEN WHO ROCK YOU To Perform At City Winery
WOMEN WHO ROCK YOU To Perform At City Winery
6/10/2026
Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
More Hot Shows Discounts

Recommended For You