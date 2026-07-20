Stella Cole to Perform Great American Songbook at City Winery Hudson Valley

Vocalist STELLA COLE is set to perform Great American Songbook standards at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, New York on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 6:30 PM. COLE, who has drawn praise from James Taylor, David Foster, and Michael Buble, is known for her interpretations of material associated with Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and NAT KING COLE.

Praised by James Taylor, David Foster, and Michael Bublé, Stella has emerged as one of today's most compelling young vocalists, honoring the music of Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and Nat 'King' Cole with elegance, authenticity, and fresh perspective.

City Winery Hudson Valley is an intimate live music venue that pairs performances with wine, cocktails, and a seasonal dinner menu.

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