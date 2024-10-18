Staten Island Children's Museum Announces Appointment of Andrew Haser to Board of Trustees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Staten Island Children’s Museum has announced the appointment of pharmaceutical executive Mr. Andrew Haser to their Board of Trustees. Mr. Haser was approved to join the Board at the September 18, 2024, meeting of the Trustees for a three-year term.

Mr. Haser is currently digital marketing director for US Oncology at Merck & Co. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University in addition to a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin where he graduated with multiple honors and specialized in finance.

“I love science. I credit those who inspired my passion for STEM for the success I have had and want to instill the excitement for STEM for the next generation; especially for those without equal access to quality opportunities,” said Mr. Haser. “I have two young children who love science museums, and I see how important they are for the community."

For two years, Mr. Haser served on the board of directors for Phoenix Arising Aviation Academy, a non-profit focused on engaging kids in STEM subjects through flight training programs. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2013 for the West End House Boys and Girls Club, starting and growing the organization's first after-school STEM program.

Mr. Haser resides in Springfield, NJ with his wife, Abbe, and two young sons as well as a 2-year-old pug. When not at home, the Hasers enjoy spending time on Cape Cod and in Texas with their extended family.

“We are excited to welcome Drew Haser to our Board of Trustees,” said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director of the Staten Island Children’s Museum. “With his expertise in digital marketing, deep passion for science, and dedication to expanding educational and health opportunities for children, Drew is a perfect fit for our team. His commitment to sparking excitement for STEM in the next generation aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we look forward to the fresh perspectives and enthusiasm he will bring to helping us inspire young minds.”

About the Staten Island Children’s Museum

The Staten Island Children’s Museum is temporarily closed due to an HVAC construction project until January 2025. Visit the Museum Happenings page to learn where SICM memberships can provide free entry at reciprocal local museums during the closure. The Get Tickets portal is open to purchase 2025 tickets. The 2025 Field Trip reservation portal is open. To schedule an in-school or community program for Fall 2024, email reservations@sichildrensmuseum.org

The Children’s Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.