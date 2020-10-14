Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr. and More From AMERICAN IDIOT Team Up with Swing Left for Final Letter Writing Party

Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr, Michael Esper, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Alysha Umphress, Alex Boniello and more will be taking part.

Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, co-creators of the award winning Broadway hit American Idiot, are partnering with Swing Left to host its final letter-writing party of 2020 for national volunteers writing more than 15 million letters to voters. They will be joined by Michael Moore as a special guest and the all-star cast of American Idiot: Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr, Michael Esper, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Alysha Umphress, Alex Boniello, Miguel Cervantes, Mary Faber, Christina Sajous, Libby Winters and Leslie McDonel.

The cast will get volunteers trained and entertained-- and most importantly, write lots of letters to underrepresented voters asking them to vote in critical elections, and then send them all out the next day! More than 15 million letters will be mailed on the 17th as part of The Big Send, a grassroots coalition campaign led by Vote Forward. The event will also feature live performances, fan trivia, un-released recordings from the Broadway production, a dance tutorial, and a conversation with special guest Michael Moore.

The event is free to join. Participants must register HERE and will then be provided with instructions on what to have on hand for the event.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Swing Left 's "Last Chance to Write Letters to Voters" Virtual Letter Writing Party Featuring Green Day's American Idiot Cast

WHERE: Nationwide Zoom Call. RSVP link: https://www.mobilize.us/swingleft/event/345167/

WHEN: Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 8pm et / 5pm pt

WHO: Billie Joe Armstrong, Michael Mayer, Michael Moore, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr, Michael Esper, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Alysha Umphress, Alex Boniello and Swing Left's grassroot volunteer power!

