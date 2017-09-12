Star of Stage & Screen Kenneth Branagh to Receive BAFTA Career Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) is pleased to announce that award-winning actor and director Kenneth Branagh will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards.



He joins previously announced honorees Dick Van Dyke, who will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television, Ava DuVernay, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing presented by The GREAT Britain Campaign, and Claire Foy, who will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year presented by Burberry. British comedian Jack Whitehall will return as host.



This year's event will take place on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event's title sponsor is AMD, and the ceremony presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover.



"Kenneth is without question one of the most influential figures in the British film, television and theatre community, and his talents have brought him much-deserved international acclaim and recognition," said BAFTA Los Angeles Chairman Kieran Breen. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate Kenneth's work and honor him with this year's Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment."



Recipients of the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment are that rare breed of iconic and trail-blazing individuals whose talented, innovative approach and true global appeal has had a profound, lasting impact on the Worldwide Entertainment industry. Their masterful accomplishments, continue to dazzle, entertain, and inspire audiences around the world.



Kenneth Branagh has received five Academy Award nominations, across five different categories - Best Actor and Best Director for HENRY V, Best Live Action Short Film for SWAN SONG, Best Adapted Screenplay for HAMLET and Best Supporting Actor for MY WEEK WITH MARILYN. Branagh is directing, producing and starring as Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. With an all-star cast, including Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer and Dame Judi Dench, 20th Century FOX will release the film in November. This summer Branagh appeared in Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed and box-office hit DUNKIRK. Recent film director credits include THOR, Jack Ryan: SHADOW RECRUIT with Branagh playing Viktor Cherevin, a powerful Russian oligarch and CINDERELLA with Cate Blanchett and Lily James. 2016 saw the end of Detective Kurt Wallander in the BAFTA winning series WALLANDER, the role which also earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Branagh holds a prestigious Michael Balcon Award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and in 2013, he received a Knighthood for his services to drama and the community in Northern Ireland. In 2016, The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company completed its highly regarded award winning inaugural season of Plays at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End. This Summer Branagh directed a new production of HAMLET, starring Tom Hiddleston, that ran for just three weeks. The production was a fund-raising venture for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where Branagh is President.

Source: BAFTA

