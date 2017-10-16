Stage and Screen Star Anthony Edwards Joins Broadway's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

Producer Hal Luftig announced today that Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Anthony Edwards will make his Broadway debut alongside Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff in the hotly anticipated revival of Mark Medoff's groundbreaking play, Children of a Lesser God. Edwards will play the role of Mr. Franklin.

Children of a Lesser God, playing at Broadway's Studio 54 (254 W 54th Street) this spring, will be directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and feature the scintillating arrival of Joshua Jackson in his Broadway debut. Performances are scheduled to begin March 22, 2018 with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

One of the most indelible love stories of the modern age, Children of a Lesser God brings to life the passionate and personal connection between a teacher at a school for the deaf and the remarkable woman he meets there. Now, Tony Award-winning

director Kenny Leon's "outstanding production" (NPR) invigorates this landmark play with astounding new relevance and a pair of performances that cannot be missed. Jesse Green of The New York Times raves, "Joshua Jackson is a revelation in a tour de force role, and Lauren Ridloff is sensational and explosive."

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards for Best Play, Children of a Lesser God caused a sensation among audiences and critics alike when it premiered in 1980. Don't miss this exhilarating new production, back on Broadway for the first time ever.

Anthony Edwards (Mr. Franklin) is probably best known as Dr. MaRK Greene on the series "ER". Edwards has received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Edwards has won three Screen Actors Guild Awards (Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in 1996 and Best Ensemble Cast in 1998 and 1999.) He won the Golden Globe Award in 1998. In the theater, Edwards was last seen in Classic Stage Company's Month in the Country, WPA Shem Bitterman's Frozen, Williamstown Theater Festival Harvey, and Joyce Carol Oates's Black. Edwards' recent films include Consumed, Experimenter, Big Sur, Motherhood with Uma Thurman, Flipped directed by Rob Reiner, and Zodiac directed by David Fincher. Edwards has starred in more than twenty features, including his memorable turn as "Goose" in the blockbuster feature Top Gun. Other feature film credits include Thunderbirds, Forgotten, Playing by Heart, The Client, Miracle Mile, Mr. North, Hawks, Pet Cemetery II, Delta Heat, Landslide, The Sure Thing, Gotcha, Revenge of the Nerds, Heart Like a Wheel, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Other television credits include "Law and Order True Crimes: The Menendez Murders", "Zero Hour", "Girls", "Blue Bloods", "Billions", and "Northern Exposure". He also starred in the series "It Takes Two" opposite Richard Crenna, Patty Duke, and Helen Hunt as well as the telefilms In Cold Blood, El Diablo, Hometown Boy Makes Good, Going for the Gold: The Bill Johnson Story, High School USA, and The Killing of Randy Webster. Edwards made his feature directing debut with My Dead Boyfriend in 2016. He also directed several episodes of "ER". Edwards was an Executive Producer of the HBO biopic Temple Grandin, which won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes.

