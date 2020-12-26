Stage and Screen Actor Lee Wallace Dies at 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lee Wallace has died at age 90.

Wallace appeared on Broadway multiple times, making his debut in A Teaspoon Every Four Hours in 1969. His other Broadway credits include Unlikely Heroes, The Secret Affairs of Mildred Wild, Molly, Zalmen or The Madness of God, Some of My Best Friends, Grind and The Cemetery Club.

Wallace is best known for his roles on screen, most notably Batman in 1989. He appeared in over a dozen films including Klute (1971), The Hot Rock (1972), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974), The Happy Hooker (1975), Diary of the Dead (1976), Thieves (1977), Private Benjamin (1980), World War III (1982), Daniel (1983), and Used People (1992).

Wallace lived in New York City with his wife Marilyn Chris until his death on December 20.