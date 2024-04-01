Stage and Screen Actor Barbara Rush Dies at 97

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actress Barbara Rush has died at age 97.

Rush made her Broadway debut in 1984 in her one-woman play A Woman of Independent Means. Beginning her career in the theater, her other stage credits include with the Lobero Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, and other regional theatre companies. In 1970, she earned the Sarah Siddons Award for dramatic achievement in Chicago theatre for her role in Forty Carats.

Later in her career, she moved to television and film work.

In 1954, Rush won the Golden Globe Award as most promising female newcomer for her role in the 1953 American science-fiction film It Came from Outer Space. Later in her career, Rush became a regular performer in the television series Peyton Place, and appeared in TV movies, miniseries, and a variety of other programs, including the soap opera All My Children and family drama 7th Heaven, as well as starring in films, including The Young Philadelphians, The Young Lions, Robin and the 7 Hoods, and Hombre.