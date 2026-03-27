Stage Mag Spotlight: Capital Stage's FAT HAM

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This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on University of Capital Stage's production of Fat Ham. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Capital Stage's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of James Ijames' play, which was seen on Broadway in 2023.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and bios. Capital Stage took bios to the next level by using the feature that allowed the cast to includel links to their social media in their bio. By clicking the Instagram logo icon, audiences will be immediately directed to the performer's social media.

The play was introduced by K. Kevyne Baar, PhD, who wrote on the history of the play, as well as the history of its playwright.

The theatre was also able to lay the ground rules of their space with guidelines and restrictions listed in the Stage Mag. Information regarding restrooms, refreshments, taking photos, phone usage, and more are listed in the digital program.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Capital Stage thanked its sponsors with graphics and ads for each.

To keep their audience informed on the latest news in theatre, Capital Stage's Stage Mag includes BroadwayWorld's top stories at the bottom. This will automatically link to live breaking news stories in the world of Broadway and beyond.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!