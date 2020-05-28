Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Performances That Will Make You Cry

As theatre fans everywhere prepare for a while longer without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?

Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:

A performance that will make you cry...

"2013 Tony Awards Opening-the line about watching at home as kids and all of us here were that kid...ugh tears EVERY DAMN TIME" - Katie Lynch, Video Correspondent

"It would have been so easy to just have Gwen Verdon play the music hall tribute "Erbie Fitch's Twitch" alone in front of a show curtain and give Redhead a rather conventional showstopper. But instead, as recreated in this television appearance, her character fights through the feeling of rejection as she performs the old-fashioned number in front of a bunch of disapproving snobs, making the audience adore her even more." - Michael Dale, Chief Theatre Critic

"Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show, if we're being really honest. But in the interest of keeping things Broadway-centric, I'm gonna use my jukebox musical loophole and say Aretha Franklin singing 'Natural Woman' for Carole King at the Kennedy Center honors. A crying Obama, Carole's amazing reaction, and an absolutely transcendent Aretha make for a stunning experience from beginning to end." - Alexa Criscitiello, Newsdesk Editor

"With Groundhog Day being my favorite show, it's hard for me to not shed some tears every time I watch a performance of this song. It's a special song that means a lot to a lot of people." -Stephi Wild, Newsdesk Editor

"Chita Rivera singing 'Love and Love Alone' from ' The Visit', with the haunting melody by John Kander and brilliant lyrics by Fred Ebb" -Richard Ridge, Video Correspondent

