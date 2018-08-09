Stacy Keach Shares Story of Heart Attack During Performance of PAMPLONA and How the Show Must Go On

Stacy Keach is speaking out with The New York Times about suffering a heart attack during a performance of Pamplona last year at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and how he's ready to get back on stage.

"As the play began, I remember something happening to me in our hotel room set, after the first phone call. It resembled a fog rolling in, causing me to completely lose track of where I was in the dialogue," Keach said, describing the sensation he experienced during the show's opening night.

"There was a five-minute period where I'm sure the audience couldn't detect anything amiss. However, as time went on, it became painfully apparent, after I repeated the same line a half dozen times, that something was terribly wrong."

He was rushed offstage where he was met by his wife and daughter, both in shock.

Keach went to the hospital the next day, where it was revealed that he had had a mild heart attack, as well as clogged arteries, that required immediate bypass surgery.

"Since that time, I am happy to report that my health has never been better, my recovery aided by diet and exercise," Keach writes. "I am deeply grateful for the love and support of my family and friends."

As BroadwayWorld has previously reported, the show is now back on at the Goodman, with Keach leading the cast. It runs through August 19.

Read Keach's full piece at The New York Times.







