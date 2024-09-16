Jujamcyn Offices Above St. James Theatre Will Be Turned Into Ambassador Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The St. James Theatre is getting an upgrade in time for Sunset Boulevard! ATG Entertainment recently brought on Kostow Greenwood Architects to design a premium patron experience for the iconic theatre.

In adding the new 1,000 sqft Ambassador Lounge, KGA is converting previously used Jujamcyn Theaters administrative offices (which merged with ATG in 2023) on the 8th floor, which is not part of the landmarked interiors. In addition, previously existing office restrooms are being converted into four single-user stalls with one stall to be ADA accessible. The functionality of the new lounge is improved with a new adjacent preparation pantry and a team locker room with a staff restroom.

An Ambassador Lounge will be completed in time to welcome patrons attending forthcoming performances of Sunset Boulevard before curtain and during intermissions. Access to the Ambassador Lounge will be an add-on to the price of any ticket. Patrons will be able to socialize in an intimate setting, enjoy refreshments, light snacks and private restrooms.

This theater enhancement project represents KGA's continued working relationship with ATG Entertainment following the most recent selection as the architect to lead the Kit Kat Club Renovation Team to bring scenic designer Tom Scutt's vision into reality and completely transform the interior of the August Wilson Theatre for the production of Cabaret. The transformation garnered Scutt a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design in a Musical.

The historic St. James Theatre originally opened in 1927 and is now operated by ATG Entertainment. Both the facade and the auditorium interior are New York City landmarks as designated by the Landmarks Preservation Commission. Familiarity with landmark structures and experience with designing interior improvements for historic theaters ideally positions KGA for the opportunity to enhance the patron experience and provide ATG Entertainment with an additional distinguishing feature for its many theaters. For the forthcoming production of Sunset Boulevard, the seating capacity will be 1,650 across three levels.

Jamie Lloyd's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, starring Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, will play Broadway's St. James Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 28 ahead of a Sunday, October 20 opening night.