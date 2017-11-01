Spread the Magic! HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Benefit Performance to Support Off-Broadway's New Victory Theater

Click Here for More Articles on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I & II

The New 42nd Street Gala and Benefit Performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Proceeds from this special performance will support the award-winning Education Programs of The New Victory Theater.

This is a special opportunity to see the already sold-out Broadway production with many of the original cast members from the award-winning London production. This family-friendly show is suitable for ages 10 and over.

Since its founding in 1990, The New 42nd Street has revitalized seven historic theaters on 42nd Street including The New Victory Theater and The Lyric Theatre, where we welcome the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Spring 2018.

2018 Gala Co-Chairs: Shahara Ahmad-Llewellyn, Peggy & Avinash Ahuja and Ranika & Ruben Cohen, Emily & Len Blavatnik, Lise Evans, Isabel Rose, Fiona & Eric Rudin, Diane & Marc Spilker, Kristen & Matthew Stein, and Mary Ann Tighe & David A. Hidalgo

Benefit performance tickets include for each guest:

- Tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two

- Listing in the Gala program book and in New Victory show program books for the 2017-2018 season

- A charitable donation to support the award-winning arts education programs of The New Victory Theater

Prices:

DRESS CIRCLE - $1,750 each ($1,152 charitable donation)

SIDE ORCHESTRA - $1,500 each ($1,102 charitable donation)

DRESS CIRCLE - $1,500 each ($1,102 charitable donation)

DRESS CIRCLE BOX - $1,500 each ($1,102 charitable donation)

REAR ORCHESTRA - $1,000 each ($670 charitable donation)

REAR DRESS CIRCLE - $1,000 each ($670 charitable donation)

FRONT BALCONY - $1,000 each ($740 charitable donation)

BALCONY BOX - $1,000 each ($740 charitable donation)

Please note, all benefit-performance seating will be determined based on the order in which tickets were purchased.

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series, and the first official HARRY Potter story to be presented on stage, is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan.

