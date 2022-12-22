Spend New Year's Eve At Cathédrale At The Moxy East Village
Cathédrale brings elemental cooking and a poised French-Mediterranean sense of hospitality to its striking setting under soaring, 26-foot ceilings.
Spend New Year's Eve dinner at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village, a hotspot with serious cooking behind the scenes. Executive Chef Jason Hall is offering a special three-course menu featuring seasonal ingredients. Reminiscent of New York's grand classic dining rooms, Cathédrale brings elemental cooking and a poised French-Mediterranean sense of hospitality to its striking setting under soaring, 26-foot ceilings.
Enjoy à la carte seatings available from 5PM - 7:30PM, plus a 9PM celebration seating complete with a special NYE menu, live DJ and entertainment, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast. To reserve your spot, go here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
Related Stories
More Hot Stories For You
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG to Celebrate The Divine Nine With Special Performance in January
December 21, 2022
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway will host a special performance for members of The Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek Letter organizations (BGLOs) that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Patrick Page to Star in KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company
December 21, 2022
Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of King Lear. STC favorite Patrick Page will star as the titular king. See who else is in the cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!
Patti LuPone Joins AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS on Disney+
December 21, 2022
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is joining the cast of the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. See who else is starring in the show!
Video: FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh & Ephie Aardema Light the Menorah for Hanukkah
December 21, 2022
Watch Funny Girl on Broadway's Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh & Ephie Aardema light the menorah for Hanukkah backstage.
THE COLLABORATION to Resume Performances on December 26
December 21, 2022
The Collaboration, which cancelled its opening night performance due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast, plans resume performances on Monday, December 26.
December 21, 2022
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway will host a special performance for members of The Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek Letter organizations (BGLOs) that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Patrick Page to Star in KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company
December 21, 2022
Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of King Lear. STC favorite Patrick Page will star as the titular king. See who else is in the cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!
Patti LuPone Joins AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS on Disney+
December 21, 2022
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is joining the cast of the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. See who else is starring in the show!
Video: FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh & Ephie Aardema Light the Menorah for Hanukkah
December 21, 2022
Watch Funny Girl on Broadway's Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh & Ephie Aardema light the menorah for Hanukkah backstage.
THE COLLABORATION to Resume Performances on December 26
December 21, 2022
The Collaboration, which cancelled its opening night performance due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast, plans resume performances on Monday, December 26.