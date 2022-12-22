Spend New Year's Eve At Cathédrale At The Moxy East Village

Spend New Year's Eve dinner at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village, a hotspot with serious cooking behind the scenes. Executive Chef Jason Hall is offering a special three-course menu featuring seasonal ingredients. Reminiscent of New York's grand classic dining rooms, Cathédrale brings elemental cooking and a poised French-Mediterranean sense of hospitality to its striking setting under soaring, 26-foot ceilings.

Enjoy à la carte seatings available from 5PM - 7:30PM, plus a 9PM celebration seating complete with a special NYE menu, live DJ and entertainment, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast. To reserve your spot, go here.