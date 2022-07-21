Special Offer: North Coast Rep Presents a Madcap Musical Comedy Murder Mystery

A Madcap Musical Comedy Murder Mystery



THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES



Book by Omri Schein & David Ellenstein

Lyrics by Omri Schein

Music by Daniel Lincoln

Directed by David Ellenstein



London, 1890's. The world's most notorious detective and his new assistant are challenged by a string of baffling crimes. Not only do they solve, sleuth, and scrutinize - but they also sing! Fast-paced, outrageous, and zany, but still a loving homage to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales, this world premiere musical will thrill theatre‑lovers and Sherlock buffs alike. A laugh out loud good time!



World Premiere

NOW - AUG 21



North Coast Rep

858-481-1055

Solana Beach, CA



Buy tickets at https://northcoastrep.org/production/the-remarkable-mr-holmes/



photo by Aaron Rumley & Michael Yeshion

