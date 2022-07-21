Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: North Coast Rep Presents a Madcap Musical Comedy Murder Mystery

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Jul. 21, 2022  

A Madcap Musical Comedy Murder Mystery

THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES

Book by Omri Schein & David Ellenstein
Lyrics by Omri Schein
Music by Daniel Lincoln
Directed by David Ellenstein

London, 1890's. The world's most notorious detective and his new assistant are challenged by a string of baffling crimes. Not only do they solve, sleuth, and scrutinize - but they also sing! Fast-paced, outrageous, and zany, but still a loving homage to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales, this world premiere musical will thrill theatre‑lovers and Sherlock buffs alike. A laugh out loud good time!

World Premiere
NOW - AUG 21

North Coast Rep
858-481-1055
Solana Beach, CA

Buy tickets at https://northcoastrep.org/production/the-remarkable-mr-holmes/

photo by Aaron Rumley & Michael Yeshion

Get More Information

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: Charlotte d'Amboise, Mark Evans and Alex Newell Star in World Premiere Musical Comedy
July 18, 2022

Special Offer: Charlotte d’Amboise, Mark Evans and Alex Newell Star in World Premiere Musical Comedy
Special Offer: Join Powerstories Theatre for the Voices of Women Theatre Festival on July 19-24, 2022
July 18, 2022

Special Offer: Join Powerstories Theatre for the Voices of Women Theatre Festival on July 19-24, 2022
Special Offer: Tickets Are Selling Fast. Don't Miss THE GOOD SHEPHERDS
July 18, 2022

Special Offer: Tickets Are Selling Fast. Don't Miss The Good Shepherds
Special Offer: Brévo for Broadway
July 18, 2022

Special Offer: Brévo for Broadway
Special Offer: Get Tickets to Freestyle Love Supreme at Pasadena Playhouse!
July 11, 2022

Special Offer: Get Tickets to freestyle love supreme at Pasadena Playhouse!