Special Offer: North Coast Rep Presents a Madcap Musical Comedy Murder Mystery
THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES
Book by Omri Schein & David Ellenstein
Lyrics by Omri Schein
Music by Daniel Lincoln
Directed by David Ellenstein
London, 1890's. The world's most notorious detective and his new assistant are challenged by a string of baffling crimes. Not only do they solve, sleuth, and scrutinize - but they also sing! Fast-paced, outrageous, and zany, but still a loving homage to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales, this world premiere musical will thrill theatre‑lovers and Sherlock buffs alike. A laugh out loud good time!
World Premiere
NOW - AUG 21
North Coast Rep
858-481-1055
Solana Beach, CA
Buy tickets at https://northcoastrep.org/production/the-remarkable-mr-holmes/
photo by Aaron Rumley & Michael Yeshion