Spark Movement Collective Celebrates First Decade With TEN
Dance company Spark Movement Collective celebrates their 10th anniversary season this fall with the premiere of TEN. Artistic Director Chelsea Koenig has created TEN to celebrate Spark's first decade of making dance for all audiences with greatest hits from the company's repertoire and three new works choreographed by current company dancers Melissa Galano, Kristen Santos, and Michelle Thompson Ulerich. An evening of eclectic contemporary dance, TEN also includes selected pieces from Spark's 2018 original dance interpretation of 1984, as well as an excerpt from Alice in Wonderland, one of Spark's reimaginings of classic tales for family audiences.
TEN will be performed at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Actors Fund Arts Center in Downtown Brooklyn on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 at 8pm. Advance tickets can be purchased for $20 at SparkMovementCollective.org. Remaining tickets, if any, will be available the day of each performance, 30 minutes prior to showtime, for $25.
Friday, November 8 at 8pm
Saturday, November 9 at 8pm
Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Actors Fund Arts Center
160 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Visit SparkMovementCollective.org to purchase tickets for TEN and for more information on the production and Spark Movement Collective.
