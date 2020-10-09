Southwark Playhouse's Production Of THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Stream Globally

The production begins streaming on 26 November.

The current production of The Last Five Years now playing at Southwark Playhouse until 14 November confirms it has been filmed and will be released worldwide over 5 days via new platform stream.theatre.

The show was recorded with a multi-camera set-up and will be available to watch globally to an unlimited audience on 26 and 27 November at 7.30pm, 28 November at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and 29 November at 5pm.

Watch the trailer below!

The production is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle and stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson. It is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment in association with Edward Prophet and People Entertainment Group.

This is one of the only times that Jason Robert Brown's iconic musical has been recorded and streamed as a full production online. It is also the first full production captured by stream.theatre since their inception in August. After selling out socially distanced audiences at Southwark Playhouse - including a two-week extension period - this critically acclaimed production of The Last Five Years will now be streamed around the world in order to reach a global audience. All tickets are unlimited and available to purchase for £15 per person/household/device. The streams will be broadcast on the following dates/times:

Molly Lynch plays Cathy. Previous shows at Southwark Playhouse include the role of Cathy in The Last Five Years, which was cut short on 16 March, and Anne Brontë in Wasted. Other theatre credits include ensemble/understudy Clara in The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall and LA Opera), Just So (The Barn Theatre, Cirencester), Sunset Boulevard (UK tour), Carousel and Sweeney Todd (English National Opera), Fiddler on the Roof (Grange Park Opera/BBC Proms) and Sacred Heart (Latitude Festival). She has been a soloist with the RTE Concert Orchestra and Oxford Philharmonic and co-devised her own one-woman show Rodgers & Hammerstein (& Me Too) at The Bread and Roses Theatre, London. She trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (MA Music Theatre).

Oli Higginson plays Jamie. Previous shows at Southwark Playhouse include the role of Jamie in The Last Five Years, which was cut short on 16 March. Theatre credits include Julius Caesar (Sam Wanamaker Festival at Shakespeare's Globe), Napoleon Blown Apart (Arcola Theatre), The Assassination of Marcus Garvey (Theatre503), Maggie and Ted (White Bear Theatre). He trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You