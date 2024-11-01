South Street Seaport Museum to Present Queer History: The Waterfront From The Seaport To Chelsea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Queer History: The Waterfront from the Seaport to Chelsea Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3pm at 207 Water Street. Join the Seaport Museum and Michael Venturiello, founder of Christopher Street Tours, for an engaging presentation and Q&A that will navigate the historical currents that have shaped New York City's waterfront into a cornerstone of queer history and culture.

From the bustling seaports of the 1840s to the vibrant activism on Christopher Street during Gay Liberation, Venturiello will reveal how these waterfront spaces served as safe havens, gathering spots, and platforms for change. Together we will discover how the waterfront has shaped-and continues to shape-the queer experience in New York City.

Tickets are $10, and advance registration is encouraged for this presentation but walkups will be accommodated as possible.

Extend Your Visit

To explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about Pay What You Wish admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. These tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 and all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Timed tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 are available separately. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the Speaker

Michael Venturiello is a historian, writer, educator, and New York City tour guide. He is the founder of Christopher Street Tours, an LGBTQ+-owned and -operated walking tour company whose mission is to increase access to LGBTQ+ history by sharing stories and uplifting voices from those who paved the way before us. His organization has welcomed thousands of people from across the world to tours in New York City and Boston. Venturiello has been featured as one of FindSpark's "Top LGBTQ+ Influencers & Thought Leaders Transforming the Workplace Through Innovation and Impact." Venturiello's work has been featured in Time Out, National Geographic Travel, and Attitude magazine.

About Christopher Street Tours

Christopher Street Tours is an LGBTQ+-owned and -operated walking tour company with the mission of increasing access to LGBTQ+ history by sharing stories and uplifting voices from those that paved the way before us. Tours are LGBTQ+ focused and led by expert educators, storytellers, and activists in the community. https://christopherstreettours.com/about-us/