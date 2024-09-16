South Street Seaport Museum to Present Navratri At The Seaport Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Navratri at the Seaport Museum on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 2pm. Join the Seaport Museum and The Culture Tree for one of New York City's only public Navratri events-a vibrant and energetic Raas-Garba celebration aboard the historic 1885 tall ship Wavertree!

Anu Sehgal, founder and CEO of The Culture Tree, will kick off the afternoon festivities with an introduction to Navratri, the Hindu festival honoring the divine feminine. We will also learn the meaningful connections between Wavertree and India before picking up our dandiya sticks and dancing to the beats of traditional Gujarati music from DJ Magic Mike. A dance by Shehnaaz Dance Academy will also be included in the celebration.

Whether this is your first time or you're a seasoned dancer, this event is open to everyone and welcomes those who want to learn. Dress in your best traditional attire if you're feeling inspired, and join this unforgettable celebration on the main deck of this iron-hulled cargo ship!

Before the dancing begins, come early, between noon and 2pm, for a special Forging Maritime Metals blacksmith demonstration. In keeping with the Navratri tradition of tradespeople worshiping their tools, the Seaport Museum will highlight the vital role blacksmiths played during the Age of Sail. Learn about this important maritime trade and gain insight into the craftsmanship that kept historic vessels, like Wavertree, seaworthy.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable afternoon of music, dance, and joy! Advanced registration is encouraged for this event but walkups will be accommodated as possible.

Seaport Museum members receive 20% off on all tickets. Just sign in when prompted at checkout to receive your discount.