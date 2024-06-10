South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Workshop Sea Chanteys For Work At Sea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, June 15, 2024, join the South Street Seaport Museum for captivating performances in a free mini-workshop that explores the rich musical tradition of sea chanteys-songs used by old-time sailors to facilitate their work at sea. These catchy rhythms served as a unifying force during various tasks like hauling on lines and engaging in labor that required synchronized effort and heave-hos.

Step aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, where the knowledgeable chantey singer and educator, Chris Koldewey, will guide participants to different parts of the vessel. Through interactive demonstrations, he will showcase how these songs were sung while working with halyards, at the capstan, winch, and more.

Advanced registration is suggested for this free event but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible and drop-ins are welcome. Workshops will repeat at 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm. You can stay for the full workshop or just drop in as you explore Wavertree. Discover the enchanting songs of the sea and learn how they not only enhanced work efficiency but also brought joy to old-time sailors. seaportmuseum.org/chanteys-at-work

About the Expert

Born into a family with a rich maritime history, Chris Koldewey's lullabies as a child were songs of the sea. He was raised by the water on the north shore of Long Island, and was exposed to a wonderful enclave of traditional folk music presented there. The maritime traditions came to fruition when, 22 years ago, he began work at Mystic Seaport with their Chantey Department. Returning the traditional songs to a facsimile of their jobs, and the wealth of knowledge of the folks working at the museum, as well as the wonderful resources available, proved to be a huge step in his development as a performer. He has never been able to divorce the chanteys from an image of their specific jobs since. Further contributions, and fulfillment of lifelong ambitions, were realized when he was able to sail the two Barks, Picton Castle and Charles W. Morgan, and was honored to chantey at sea, on both.