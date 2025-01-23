ï»¿South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Sing-Along Sea Chanteys & Maritime Music in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program continues on the first Sunday of every month. Join in the fun on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 2-4pm.

As Winter continues this event is presented in a hybrid format, both in-person at the Museum at 207 Water Street and virtually online via Zoom, allowing you to join from anywhere! This event is free, and registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing

Join the monthly sea-song sing along, hosted by a local artist who will lead the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the event, both in-person and virtual attendees are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy each song. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to participate in this free event.

Advanced registration is encouraged for participants who plan to attend in person, but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Advanced registration is required for all participants who plan to attend through Zoom.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you are attending in-person and would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book admission in advance or ask Museum staff about Pay What You Wish admission tickets, available Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm, when you check in. Admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 and all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Timed tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 are available separately.