South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free All-Ages Workshop: Seaport Cyanotypes

Join the Seaport Museum this June and learn about cyanotypes! Every weekend through June 30, the Seaport Museum is offering a free family activity on making your own camera-less photographic print, no registration required.

Stop by anytime from 11am-4:30pm to participate in this timely and enjoyable experience. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

Throughout June, come learn about and make your own cyanotype, while getting hands on with plants from New York Harbor and the East River. Inspired by the pioneering work of British botanist and photographic innovator Anna Atkins (1799-1871), people of all ages can unlock the secrets of this 19th century photographic technique to immortalize botanical specimens. Drawing from Atkins' groundbreaking methods, you'll have the opportunity to create your own cyanotype masterpieces using specially treated paper infused with light-sensitive chemicals.

This family activity is free with Pay What You Wish General Admission. No additional registration required. Stop by anytime from 11am-4:30pm to participate in this enjoyable experience.

Extend Your Visit

Looking to explore more that the Seaport Museum has to offer? Before or after the activity, anytime between 11am-4:30pm, take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission Museum tickets. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission