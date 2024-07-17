South Street Seaport Museum Will Host SAILING WITHOUT AHAB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join the South Street Seaport Museum for a free poetry reading, Sailing Without Ahab, on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 2pm aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree located at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets).

Learn more at seaportmuseum.org/sailing-without-ahab

Claim your space to attend this unique poetry reading and book talk with author Steve Mentz who has reimagined Herman Melville's great American classic Moby-Dick, without the monomaniacal quest of Captain Ahab. In this event, we will join Mentz as he charts a new course through a familiar epic aboard Pequod, the fictional 19thcentury Nantucket whaling ship that, in this retelling, sails without its captain.

Together we will journey through uncharted literary waters and explore Melville's masterpiece in bold new light through a reading of selections from this cycle of 138 poems--one for each chapter of the original novel. These poems dive into oceanic chaos without the stabilizing focus of the Nantucket captain on the white whale, guided instead by waywardness and curiosity. We will hear how, directionless, these poems reach out to touch the oceanic expanse and depth in a meaningful way.

Join this event to relinquish the original goals and obsessions captured in Moby-Dick and enjoy this poetic rethinking of a literary triumph. A Q&A and book signing with the author will follow the reading, and books will be available to purchase at the event.

Advanced registration is suggested but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible.