South Street Seaport Museum Reveals Labor Day Weekend Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In honor of Labor Day, the South Street Seaport Museum is adding an extra open day to welcome the public on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, August 30-September 2, 2024, Visit anytime from 11am-5pm to tour historic ships, explore exhibitions, and enjoy Bowne & Co. Stationers.

Take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission, which means you can enjoy all that the Museum has to offer at whatever price is right for you-free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. You can shape your visit to include access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street, access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, and engaging all-ages family activities. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost.

Plan ahead and reserve your ticket in advance. Walk-ups are also welcome to join the fun. We look forward to seeing you! seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

Labor Day Weekend On-The-Water Opportunities in New York Harbor:

1885 Schooner Pioneer

Thursday-Sunday | 1pm, 4pm | $20-$50

See the Big Apple's iconic landmarks in a unique and unforgettable way, and take in the breathtaking views of New York City and the Statue of Liberty! A sail on Pioneer is a must-do adventure for locals and visitors alike. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker

Saturday, Sunday | 1:15pm, 2:45pm | $15-$30

As you ride on this historic vessel, you'll feel the excitement of adventure and of discovering New York City from a whole new vantage point. As the only surviving example of its kind that invites you aboard, W.O. Decker offers a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity to step back in time and experience a unique age of seafaring. Get your tickets today! seaportmuseum.org/decker

Enrich Your Museum Visit with a Stop in Bowne & Co.

Bowne & Co. Stationers

Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | 211 Water Street

Visit the gift emporium and letterpress print shop at the South Street Seaport Museum.

The original Bowne & Co. was established by Robert Bowne in 1775 and is one of New York's oldest printing firms. By 1900, New York City boasted over 700 printing offices. Most were located in Lower Manhattan and throughout the South Street Seaport Historic District to facilitate shipping, trade, and finance. As the maritime trade industries continued to grow each year, they found themselves in need of a flurry of printed materials for conducting business. This created the demand for stationery, invoices, advertisements, and additional printed materials.

In 1975, the 19th-century-style print shop that you can visit today was created to honor the Bicentennial of Bowne & Co., Inc., in partnership with the South Street Seaport Museum and the Bowne Foundation. This tribute to the past awaits your exploration at 211 Water Street-in the heart of the South Street Seaport Historic District. Using the Museum's collection of historical equipment, Bowne & Co. continues the tradition of letterpress printing and captures the essence of a turn-of-the-century store, offering a unique and eclectic experience like none-other. Visit today to immerse yourself in the historical charm and legacy, as this shop weaves together New York's maritime and printing heritage.

Entry to visit Bowne & Co. is free and you do not need General Admission to the Seaport Museum. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers