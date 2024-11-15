South Street Seaport Museum Reveals December Family Activity Weekends

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed December Family Activity Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from November 30 through December 29, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:30pm. These activities are free with your Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets, no additional registration needed.

December 2024: Holiday Collages

Inspired by the works on paper of artist Robert Warner (1956-2023) preserved within the collections of the Seaport Museum, the December family activity invites people of all ages to create seasonal collages of their very own.

Whether you choose to create a festive piece inspired by the holiday season or a reflective collage looking back at 2024 as the year comes to a close, let your imagination and creativity lead the way. With a selection of letterpress stamps, materials from Bowne & Co., found objects, and craft supplies at your disposal, you'll have everything you need to roll up your sleeves and create something unique. Join us this holiday season and bring your artistic vision to life!

About Family Activity Weekends

Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum's galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. Activities and their locations change each month to highlight various aspects of maritime history, New York City's beginnings as a port city, or the Museum's collections and offerings. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends