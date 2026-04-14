South Street Seaport Museum Book Club to Present SHE-WOLVES Discussion

Join the South Street Seaport Museum for the recurring maritime-themed book club! Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions informed by our shared love of literature, history, and preservation.

Literary selections are announced at least one month in advance. Visit here for more information.

﻿The April book selection She-Wolves: The Untold History of Women on Wall Street by Paulina Bren will give a look at the women who made their way into the male-dominated world of Wall Street from the swinging 1960s through 9/11.

From ambitious secretaries and pioneering business graduates to trailblazers like Muriel "Mickie" Siebert-the first woman to buy a seat on the New York Stock Exchange-the engaging book explores determination, inequality, and the bold strategies women used to succeed in high-stakes finance.

At the end of the month, join Museum staff and fellow readers for a lively discussion. Claim your space below. Want to learn more about notable women who shaped Lower Manhattan? The Seaport Museum also offers an engaging walking tour called Women Who Wowed and there are several upcoming tours posted with space available.