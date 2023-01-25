Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music

The event is on February 5, 2023, at 2pm ET, in the Seaport Museum galleries at 12 Fulton Street, NYC, and on Zoom.

Jan. 25, 2023 Â 

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly sea-music events Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music--the original NYC chantey sing--continues in-person and virtually on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2pm ET, in the Seaport Museum galleries at 12 Fulton Street, NYC, and on Zoom. This Winter, each of the Museum's Sea Chantey events will include a 45-minute performance by various local artists singing a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Attendees are invited to sing along with the featured guests or just sit back and enjoy their performance. Following the set, the stage will open for a round-robin where attendees--in-person and virtual--can sing and share their favorite Chantey that will be heard by all. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to join in the choruses throughout the event, lead or request a song in the round-robin, or just listen as we present traditional maritime work songs and ballads on the first Sunday of every month. The event is FREE. For more information and to sign up, visit seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing.

Before and after the sing, in-person participants are invited to tour the Seaport Museum gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street, as well as visit the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and the 1908 lightship Ambrose on Pier 16, all free of charge.



