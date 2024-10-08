South Street Seaport Museum Announces Free October Book Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly book club continues on Monday, October 28, at 6:30pm at 207 Water Street.

Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions informed by shared love of literature, history, and preservation. You don't have to read the full selection to enjoy the event; everyone is welcome! The event is free, and advance registration is encouraged. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub

For the October session of the Book Club we are embracing the Spooky Season and reading The Witch of New York: The Trials of Polly Bodine and the Cursed Birth of Tabloid Justice by Alex Hortis.

Independently, we will read the first narrative history about the dueling trial lawyers, ruthless newsmen, and shameless hucksters who turned the Polly Bodine case into America's formative tabloid trial. At the end of the month we will come together to discuss how this became an origin story of America's addiction to sensationalized reporting of criminal trials and how The Witch of New York vividly reconstructs an epic mystery from Old New York-and uses the Bodine case to challenge our system of tabloid justice of today.

The Witch of New York: The Trials of Polly Bodine and the Cursed Birth of Tabloid Justice is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for this meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."