South Street Seaport Museum Announces Folk Serenade On The Water

Folk Serenade on the Water, featuring Liz Hanley, will take place on September 17, 2023.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

South Street Seaport Museum has announced Folk Serenade on the Water on September 17, 2023, from 4-6pm. Get your ticket for the final installment of the Museum's 2023 Launch and Learn Sunday Sail series to immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of folk music from Irish, Scottish, English, and American traditions. Set against the bustling backdrop of New York Harbor, this exceptional sailing event will be elevated by the solo performance of Liz Hanley, a master of the fiddle and folk vocal artistry. Let the harmonious symphony of sounds elevate your experience as you take in the grandeur of the harbor. This sail is an ideal choice for a romantic afternoon outing or a delightful indulgence for a group of friends, families, and solo aficionados of music. 

About the Musician

Liz Hanley is a Brooklyn-based fiddle player, violinist, singer, and performer across many genres. She has toured globally with the late great Dr. Mick Moloney and The Green Fields of America, the pop-infused prog-folk-rock band Frogbelly And Symphony and symphonic rock band Emanuel and the Fear. Hanley's debut album of songs and tunes in The Irish Tradition "The Ecstasy of St Cecilia" was hailed a "gentle work of beauty" by FolkWorld. Vents Magazine states "Liz Hanley is a singer with the sort of crystal-clear, instantly ingratiating voice that has always been a hallmark of progressive folk-rock" and Irish Music Magazine writes that "Liz Hanley has that uncanny knack and the distinctive voice to reawaken our interest in the familiar..."

Extend Your Visit

This activity is included in your Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




