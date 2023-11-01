South Street Seaport Museum Announces Culper Spy Ring Presentation From Historian Bill Bleyer

A Q&A, book signing, and free wine or sparkling water will follow the presentation.

Nov. 01, 2023

Join South Street Seaport Museum for an afternoon of old-school espionage! In this fascinating free presentation, historian and author Bill Bleyer will illuminate the true tale of the Culper Spy Ring, a covert operation that provided critical support to George Washington's Continental Army during the American Revolution.

In the quest for independence, George Washington recognized the immense value of enemy intelligence circulating through the streets of Lower Manhattan. He enlisted Major Benjamin Tallmadge, a native of Long Island, to spearhead an intelligence network that history remembers as the Culper Spy Ring. Drawing from his recent book, George Washington's Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide, Bleyer will sift through the myths and realities, showcasing the ingenious workings of this indispensable covert network that ultimately played a pivotal role in securing victory for the Patriots.

Over the centuries, numerous legends have emerged regarding the Long Island-based Culper Spy Ring. These include stories about Anna Strong's clothesline, the secret passage of intelligence across the Long Island Sound, and various assumptions about the methods employed by the spies. Join this program to unravel the truth behind these legends and gain a deep understanding of the network's actual operations.

Registration is encouraged for this free event but walkups will be accommodated as possible. A Q&A, book signing, and free wine or sparkling water will follow the presentation. George Washington's Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide will be available for purchase at the event. seaportmuseum.org/culper-spy-ring

Looking to explore more that the Seaport Museum has to offer? Before or after the presentation, anytime between 11am-5:00pm, take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission Museum tickets. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org



