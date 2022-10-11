South Street Seaport Museum And Animal Lighthouse Rescue To Host Puppy Adoption Event

South Street Seaport Museum partners with Animal Lighthouse Rescue to host a puppy adoption event, where you can meet nine puppies transported from Puerto Rico to New York, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 11am-3pm at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). For more information, visit seaportmuseum.org/animal-adoption.

Animal Lighthouse Rescue rehabilitates street dogs called "satos" from Puerto Rico, which is still healing from the devastation of Hurricane Maria - now coupled with new destruction from Hurricane Fiona.

Stop by Pier 16 to give one of these resilient, lovable pooches a new lease on life, and find the newest addition to your family's crew. Not ready to adopt? Get more information about fostering, and learn how you can help Animal Lighthouse Rescue in their recovery efforts.

Animal Lighthouse Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of stray dogs in Puerto Rico, called "satos." Our team of volunteers in New York City works closely with El Faro de los Animales, a no-kill shelter in Humacao, PR. Our mission is to better the quality of life for abandoned satos by transporting them to New York City, finding them temporary homes within our foster network, making sure they are healthy and adjusted, and ultimately placing them into their perfect "furever" home.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org