Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum And Animal Lighthouse Rescue To Host Puppy Adoption Event

Animal Lighthouse Rescue rehabilitates street dogs called "satos" from Puerto Rico, which is still healing from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Oct. 11, 2022  

South Street Seaport Museum And Animal Lighthouse Rescue To Host Puppy Adoption Event

South Street Seaport Museum partners with Animal Lighthouse Rescue to host a puppy adoption event, where you can meet nine puppies transported from Puerto Rico to New York, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 11am-3pm at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). For more information, visit seaportmuseum.org/animal-adoption.

Animal Lighthouse Rescue rehabilitates street dogs called "satos" from Puerto Rico, which is still healing from the devastation of Hurricane Maria - now coupled with new destruction from Hurricane Fiona.

Stop by Pier 16 to give one of these resilient, lovable pooches a new lease on life, and find the newest addition to your family's crew. Not ready to adopt? Get more information about fostering, and learn how you can help Animal Lighthouse Rescue in their recovery efforts.

Animal Lighthouse Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of stray dogs in Puerto Rico, called "satos." Our team of volunteers in New York City works closely with El Faro de los Animales, a no-kill shelter in Humacao, PR. Our mission is to better the quality of life for abandoned satos by transporting them to New York City, finding them temporary homes within our foster network, making sure they are healthy and adjusted, and ultimately placing them into their perfect "furever" home.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in TOPDOG/UNDERDOGPhotos: First Look at Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
October 11, 2022

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is now previews, and will officially open on Thursday, October 20th. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIand Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins. Get a first look at photos here!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/9/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/9/22
October 11, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/9/2022.
Kathryn MacMillan Named New Artistic Director of Inis Nua Theatre CompanyKathryn MacMillan Named New Artistic Director of Inis Nua Theatre Company
October 11, 2022

Inis Nua Theatre Company has announced new leadership for its much anticipated 19th season. After a nation-wide search, the Board of Directors has named Kathryn (KC) MacMillan is its new Artistic Director.
Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho & More to Star in BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyCoburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho & More to Star in BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
October 11, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. Bald Sisters will feature Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho, Jennifer Lim, Pisay Pao and Nima Rakhshanifar.
The Entertainment Community Fund Announces Recipients of 2022 Alex Dubé Scholarship ProgramThe Entertainment Community Fund Announces Recipients of 2022 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program
October 11, 2022

The Entertainment Community Fund has announced five recipients of the 2022 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program. This year, the Entertainment Community Fund will award $10,000 scholarships to David Gonsier, Himerria Wortham, Matthew Walsh Bade, Theodore Watler, and Yayoi Kambara. 